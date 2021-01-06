Japan service-sector activity declines for 11th month in December: PMI

-
ALSO READ
Japan announces $708 bn in economic stimulus to help recovery from Covid-19
Japan PM reiterates call to action as Covid-19 cases hit record high
Tokyo December core consumer prices fall at fastest pace in over a decade
Japan's Suga to order new economic stimulus as early as Nov, Nikkei says
Japan to consider declaring another state of emergency over Covid-19
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Activity in Japan's services sector extended its run of declines to the 11th month in December, a private sector survey showed, as a new wave of coronavirus infections led to a contraction in business conditions.
The data comes after Japan's government in December cut its view on private consumption, which contributes about 55% of the country's gross domestic product, as sectors such as domestic tourism were showing weakness.
The final Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged down to a seasonally adjusted 47.7 from the prior month's final 47.8 and compared to a preliminary 47.2 reading.
The headline index remained firmly in contraction territory, below the 50 neutral level, where it has been since February.
"Latest data indicated both activity and incoming business contracted," said Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey.
"Firms often cited that demand had been dampened by rising infection rates."
The main reading contracted again as declines in new and outstanding business as well as prices firms charged offset their optimism about the 12 months ahead.
Surveyed firms said a third wave of COVID-19 infections had hurt demand as it led to cancellation of orders.
"Private sector firms were hopeful that the pandemic would diminish over the course of the next 12 months to induce a broad-based economic recovery," said Bhatti.
The composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services, also remained in contraction for an 11th month, coming in at 48.5 in December from the previous month's final of 48.1.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU