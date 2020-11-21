Jeff Bezos hands $684 mn of Amazon stock to nonprofits from his foundation

-
ALSO READ
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' ex-wife donates $1.7 billion for social causes
Amazon's Jeff Bezos names 16 beneficiaries to his $10 bn climate fund
Amazon's Jeff Bezos becomes first person ever with worth of over $200 bn
Jeff Bezos adds record $13 billion in single day to his fortune
At half of Jeff Bezos's net worth, Elon Musk enters elite $100 bn club
-
Jeff Bezos gave $684 million of Amazon.com Inc. stock to non-profits, days after posting on Instagram that he’d chosen 16 organizations to be the first recipients of money from the Bezos Earth Fund.
The world’s richest man donated 220,825 shares of the e-commerce juggernaut, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Amazon founder has given away stock worth $856 million this year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which estimates his fortune at $183.6 billion.
Bezos announced the Earth Fund in February as a $10 billion endeavor to combat climate change. On Monday he named the first recipients getting $791 million in donations, including the Environmental Defense Fund and the World Wildlife Fund. The billionaire had been criticized for a paltry philanthropic record before ramping up his contributions in recent years.
Bezos has been on an Amazon selling spree this year. Earlier this month, he sold $3 billion of Amazon stock, the latest in a series of transactions that now exceed $10 billion this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU