Joe Biden's administration to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

-
ALSO READ
Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Joe Biden describes life at the White House: 'A gilded cage'
US Senate confirms Joe Biden's pick for education secretary
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
-
The Biden administration will next week release its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president's top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress, the White House Office of Management and Budget said.
The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments, but it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
"Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president's discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process," OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander said on Tuesday.
OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden's full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.
Fiscal 2022 will be the first time in a decade without caps on discretionary spending, which went into place with the 2011 Budget Control Act that Biden helped negotiate as vice president for Barack Obama. The absence of the caps makes it easier for Biden to propose spending increases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU