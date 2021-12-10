Joe Biden's top secret service agent David Cho to join hedge fund Citadel

The head of President Joe Biden’s security detail is retiring and taking a job with Citadel, billionaire Ken Griffin’s

David Cho has been with the Secret Service for more than 25 years and is the first Korean American to become special agent in charge of the service’s Presidential Protective Division. He’ll start at $43 billion Citadel on Jan. 3 as deputy head of security, according to a spokesman for the firm.

Cho declined to comment. Spokespeople for the White House and the service also declined to comment.

A person familiar with the matter said that Cho’s deputy, Darryl Volpicelli, will likely replace Cho as special agent in charge of Biden’s protective detail, though another person said the decision hasn’t yet been made.

The Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and in 2019 Cho received the department’s Exceptional Service Gold Medal for his role in negotiations with North Korean leaders for then-President Donald Trump’s brief visit to that country.