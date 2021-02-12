Joe Biden says Pentagon task force will review US china strategy

President announced a new Pentagon task force that will review US defense policy toward China, as his administration weighs whether to retain or modify the Trump administration’s largely confrontational approach to Beijing.

“We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” Biden said Wednesday in a speech at the Pentagon following a meeting with senior military and civilian leadership. The new panel will “look at our strategy and operational concepts, technology, and force posture,” he said.

The 15-member task force will have a broad portfolio, including defense strategy, Chinese technology and intelligence, and US alliances and partnerships in Asia. The effort, which will include civilian and military officials and be coordinated with China policy reviews being undertaken elsewhere in the administration.



