Joe Biden says Pentagon task force will review US china strategy

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden likely to break barriers, pick a woman to lead Pentagon
Biden team slams China's territorial claims in swift calls to Asia allies
US Capitol siege raises security concerns for Joe Biden's inaugural
Pentagon adds China chipmaker SMIC, oil producer CNOOC to defense blacklist
Explainer: Joe Biden's Iran problem is getting worse by the day
-
President Joe Biden announced a new Pentagon task force that will review US defense policy toward China, as his administration weighs whether to retain or modify the Trump administration’s largely confrontational approach to Beijing.
“We need to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend our interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally,” Biden said Wednesday in a speech at the Pentagon following a meeting with senior military and civilian leadership. The new panel will “look at our strategy and operational concepts, technology, and force posture,” he said.
The 15-member task force will have a broad portfolio, including defense strategy, Chinese technology and intelligence, and US alliances and partnerships in Asia. The effort, which will include civilian and military officials and be coordinated with China policy reviews being undertaken elsewhere in the administration.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU