Joe Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week: White House

President has added a stop in to his upcoming trip to Europe for urgent talks with and European allies as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in the Kremlin's nearly month-old invasion of .

Biden, who leaves Washington on Wednesday, will first travel to Brussels and then Poland, where he will meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday.

Poland, which neighbours Ukraine, has taken in more than 2 million refugees from the fighting. It's been one of the most vocal in asking fellow members to consider getting more involved to rein in the bloodshed.

officials said previously that Biden had no plans to travel to . Biden and have said repeatedly that while the United States and the military alliance will provide weapons and other defense support to non-NATO member Ukraine, they are determined to avoid any escalation on their side that risks a broader war with .

