Scotland's Edinburgh passes resolution for greater cooperation with Taiwan

Scotland's capital city of on Thursday passed a resolution calling for deepening of existing cooperation with Taiwan, a media report said.

city council pledged to continue evaluating the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding with and to submit a report to further promote and deepen existing cooperation between the two sides, News reported.

The resolution that was passed in an online plenary session also affirmed the ongoing exchanges between and related to green and renewable energy, smart cities, technology, culture, and education, the report said.

The director-general of the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K.'s Office, Jason Lien, attended the virtual plenary meeting and delivered a speech highlighting the close cooperation between Taiwan and the Scottish city in recent years.

Thanking the city council for its support, Lien said he hopes the two sides can continue to deepen bilateral relations on the basis of shared values such as democracy and freedom.

