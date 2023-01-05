JPMorgan to face lawsuit by unit of Ray-Ban maker over cyber theft

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will have to face a lawsuit by a unit of the French maker of Ray-Ban glasses that claims the bank ignored suspicious transactions as cybercriminals drained $272 million from its New York bank account.



Essilor Manufacturing (Thailand) Co., which operates a plant in Thailand for EssilorLuxottica SA, sued the bank in April in federal court in New York, claiming JPMorgan was aware of a pattern of fraudulent transactions that led to the theft and failed to notify the company, despite red flags including a jump in monthly dollar volume and the movement of money to shell companies at regional banks, often in high-risk jurisdictions.

US District Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday dismissed claims of breach of contract and negligence against JPMorgan, but said that EMTC can go forward with a claim under a New York contract law provision that requires banks to refund unauthorized payment orders from a customer, while dismissing a similar claim by Essilor . He said the companies can file an amended complaint with redrafted breach of contract claims.

JPMorgan spokesperson Joe Evangelisti declined to comment on the decision.

EMTC said it recovered all but $100 million of the stolen funds “through a costly and burdensome process.” It’s seeking compensatory damages to be determined at trial.

The suit is Essilor SAS v. J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A., 22-cv-03361, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).