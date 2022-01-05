Kazakh president removes ex-leader from post amid worst unrest in a decade

-
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
Protests in Kazakhstan turn violent as unrest spreads nationwide
India, Kazakhstan carry out 5th edition of joint military drills KAZIND-21
Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks
India agrees on $200 million LoC support to Kyrgyzstan, says S Jaishankar
-
Kazakhstan's president stripped his powerful predecessor of a role as head of the country's security council on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched public buildings in the republic's worst unrest for more than a decade.
The cabinet resigned, but that failed to quell the demonstrators' anger after days of unrest triggered by a fuel price rise in the oil-producing Central Asian country.
Some protesters chanted slogans against Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, who has retained wide authority since stepping down in 2019 as the longest-serving ruler of an ex-Soviet state.
Nazarbayev's hand-chosen successor, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said he had taken over as head of the powerful Security Council, a post that had been retained by Nazarbayev.
The former president has still been widely seen as the main political force in Nur-Sultan, the puropose-built capital which bears his name. His family is believed to control much of the economy.
In a televised address, Tokayev did not mention Nazarbayev by name. The former president has not been seen or heard from in public since the start of the protests.
With the internet shut down across Kazakhstan after the unrest, it was not possible to determine whether removing Nazarbayev from the Security Council post would satisfy the protesters. Tokayev also removed Nazarbayev's nephew from a post as number two at the State Security Committee, the successor to the Soviet-era KGB.
An Instagram live stream by a Kazakh blogger showed a fire blazing in the office of the mayor of the main city, Almaty, with apparent gunshots audible nearby. Videos posted online also showed the nearby prosecutor's office burning.
Earlier on Wednesday, Reuters journalists saw thousands of protesters pressing towards Almaty city centre, some of them on a large truck. Security forces, ranked in helmets and riot shields, fired tear gas and flash-bang grenades.
The city's police chief said Almaty was under attack by "extremists and radicals", who had beaten up 500 civilians and ransacked hundreds of businesses.
States of emergency were declared in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, and westerly Mangistau province where protests first broke out.
Reuters journalists reported the internet had been shut down as the unrest spread. Netblocks, a site that monitors global internet connectivity, said Kazakhstan was "in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout".
"OLD MAN, GO AWAY!"
Though the unrest was triggered by a fuel price rise, there were signs of broader political demands.
Footage showed police and security officials in civilian clothes breaking up a small group of protesters in the city of Shymkent, hauling away men and pushing them into a police car and a white van as some chanted "Nazarbayev, go away!" In the city of Aqtobe, what appeared to be several hundred protesters gathered on a square shouting: "Old Man, go away!". A video posted online showed police using water cannon and stun grenades against protesters near the mayor's office there.
After accepting the Cabinet's resignation, Tokayev ordered acting ministers to reverse the fuel price rise, which doubled the cost of liquefied petroleum gas from the start of the year.
The gas is widely used to power vehicles in Kazakhstan because official prices made it much cheaper than gasoline.
Kazakhstan's reputation for political stability under Nazarbayev has helped it attract hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign investment in its oil and metals industries.
The unrest saw the price of Kazakhstan's dollar bonds plunge by nearly 6 cents, the worst showing since the height of the market collapse of 2020 after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Political analysts said the veneer of stability has masked anger among a younger generation denied the liberalisation seen in other former Soviet states.
"I think there is an underlying undercurrent of frustrations in Kazakhstan over the lack of democracy," said Tim Ash, emerging market strategist at BlueBay Asset Management.
"Young, internet savvy Kazakhs, especially in Almaty, likely want similar freedoms as Ukrainians, Georgians, Moldovans, Kyrgyz and Armenians, who have also vented their frustrations over the years with authoritarian regimes." Kazakhstan is a close ally of Russia. The Kremlin said it expected the country to quickly resolve its internal problems, warning other countries against interfering.
Kazakhstan has been grappling with rising price pressures.
Inflation was closing in on 9% year-on-year late last year - its highest level in more than five years - forcing the central bank to raise interest rates to 9.75%.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU