Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev vows to crush resistance

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared that order had largely been restored in but vowed to push ahead with a deadly crackdown after Russian troops helped suppress mass protests that had swept the country.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence, and the Russian-backed president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising.

Dozens have died and public buildings across have been ransacked and torched in the worst violence in its 30 years of independence.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said foreign-trained terrorists were responsible for the unrest.

"The militants have not laid down their arms, they continue to commit crimes or are preparing for them," he said in a televised address.

"Whoever does not surrender will be destroyed. I have given the order to law enforcement agencies and the army to shoot to kill, without warning."

Moscow said more than 70 planes were ferrying Russian troops into Kazakhstan, and that these were now helping control Almaty's main airport, recaptured on Thursday from protesters.

Demonstrations that began as a response to a fuel price hike have swelled into a broad movement against the government and ex-leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, 81, the longest-serving ruler of any former Soviet state.

He turned over the presidency to Tokayev three years ago but his family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the purpose-built capital that bears his name.

The protesters in Almaty appear mainly to come from the city's poor outskirts or surrounding towns and villages. The violence has come as a shock to urban Kazakhs, used to comparing their country favourably to more repressive and volatile ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbours.