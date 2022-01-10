Kazakhstan to conduct large-scale investigation into causes of mass riots

-
ALSO READ
Kazakhstan president says constitutional order has mostly been restored
Delhi riots: HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Aug
Kazakhstan government resigns after violent protests over fuel price
Protests in Kazakhstan turn violent as unrest spreads nationwide
Kazakh president removes ex-leader from post amid worst unrest in a decade
-
The Kazakh law enforcement will carry out a major investigation into the causes of the mass riots and will present the results to the world community, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry informs, emphasizing that the country had been targeted by well-coordinated terrorist groups.
"Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct a large-scale investigation of the causes of the current situation, the results of which will be presented to the international community," the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.
The ministry called on the media not to distort information regarding the unrest in Kazakhstan and emphasized that the law enforcement and the military are currently standing up against terrorists and not peaceful protesters.
"As the events in the city of Almaty and a number of other regions of the country showed, Kazakhstan was subjected to armed aggression by well-coordinated terrorist groups trained abroad. According to preliminary data, there are persons among the attackers who have experience of combat participation in hot spots on the side of radical Islamist groups," the Kazakh foreign ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU