India to transport wheat, Covid-19 vaccine to Afghanistan via Iran

As External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the latter offered to allow transportation of Indian wheat, life-saving drugs and Covid vaccines to through its territory.

Recently, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that was talking with Pakistan for transportation of humanitarian assistance to is a landlockedAcountry.

supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tons of life-saving medicines to Afghanistan a few days back. On January 1, it supplied humanitarian assistance consisting of 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine (Covaxin) to Afghanistan.

India has committed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghan people consisting of food grains, one million doses of Covid vaccines and essential life-saving drugs. Last month, India delivered 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organisation (WHO).

