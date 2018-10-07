JUST IN
As US sanctions loom, Iran's Parliament passes anti-terror financing rules
Kim agrees to hold second summit with Trump as soon as possible: Seoul

The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit," Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in

AFP  |  Seoul 

donald trump, kim jong un
US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at Singapore summit| Photo: Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said Sunday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit", Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim in Pyongyang earlier Sunday.
