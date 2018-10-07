Kim agrees to hold second summit with Trump as soon as possible: Seoul

North Korean leader Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President as soon as possible, said Sunday.

US Secretary of State said "he agreed with Chairman Kim to hold the second US-North Korea summit at the earliest date possible," South Korea's presidential office said in a statement.

The two sides agreed to "continue talks to decide on the specific time and location for the second summit", Pompeo told South Korean President Moon Jae-in, following his meeting with Kim in earlier Sunday.