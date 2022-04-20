KKR-led consortium bids $15 billion for Ramsay Health Care

JUST IN
Ramsay surged 25 per cent to A$16.32 at 12:08 pm in Sydney

A consortium led by KKR & Co. offered to buy Ramsay Health Care for A$20.1 billion ($15 billion), chasing a network of private hospitals across Australia and Europe treating millions of patients a year. Investors led by the US private equity firm bid A$88 for each Ramsay share, the Sydney-based company said on Wednesday. That’s about a 37 per cent premium to Ramsay shares’s closing price of A$64.39 Tuesday.
Ramsay is letting the group carry out non-exclusive due diligence. Ramsay surged 25 per cent to A$16.32 at 12:08 pm in Sydney.

First Published: Wed, April 20 2022. 23:55 IST

