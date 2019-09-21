JUST IN
Kuwait has food for 8 months, says report as tensions rise after oil attack

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a US official said they originated from southwestern Iran

Reuters 

Representative Image

Kuwait has strategic foodstuff reserves to cover four to eight months of consumption, the state news agency KUNA reported, as regional tension rises following attacks on oil facilities in neighbouring Saudi Arabia.

"Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Co. is ready to face any circumstance caused by the situation in the region by tapping its strategic foodstuff reserve, which covers four to eight months," said the state-owned company's chief executive, Mutlaq al-Zayed, cited by KUNA.

Yemen's Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks but a US official said they originated from southwestern Iran.

Tehran, which support the Houthis, has denied any involvement in the attacks.
First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 18:30 IST

