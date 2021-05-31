Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistani citizens after ten-year suspension

After a ten-years of suspension, on Sunday announced the resumption of visas, including in family and business categories for Pakistani citizens.

This decision was taken after a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah, reported The Express Tribune.

It further reported that had banned work visas for in 2011 and despite attempts by previous governments the restrictions could not be lifted.

In March 2017, the then government had also announced the lifting of the ban by during the visit of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to the oil-rich country. However, the decision was never implemented.

The interior minister said that Pakistani families and the business community faced enormous problems with the ban on Kuwaiti visa, adding that Pakistani labour played a very important role in Kuwait's early development, The Express Tribune reported.

He said that the restoration of work will create new employment opportunities for Pakistanis, adding that it would also boost trade between the two countries.

