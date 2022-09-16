Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict escalates with use of heavy weaponry

-
ALSO READ
Allies push for more US weaponry after seeing impact in war-torn Ukraine
Tajikistan taps Iran to counter terror radiating from Afghanistan
Fact-finding mission will probe Ukraine prison killings: UN chief
Ukraine braces for escalated attacks ahead of Russia's Victory Day
Ukraine's leader pushes for fuller NATO embrace, advanced weaponry
-
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday accused each other of using heavy weaponry such as tanks and mortars in an escalating border conflict that has killed at least three people and injured 27 since fighting broke out two days ago.
Kyrgyzstan's border guard service said Tajik forces once again opened fire on several of its outposts early on Friday, and clashes took place along the whole length of the border with Tajik forces using tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and mortars.
In turn, Tajikistan accused Kyrgyz forces of shelling one of its outposts and seven villages with "heavy weaponry". A civilian was killed and three injured, authorities in the Tajik city of Isfara said. Kyrgyzstan reported 11 wounded overnight.
Kyrgyz and Tajik foreign ministers have discussed the matter, the Bishkek government said, but the border guard service said two ceasefire agreements have already failed.
The governors of Kyrgyz and Tajik provinces adjacent to the border were set to meet at a border crossing point in another attempts to end the conflict, Kyrgyz border guards set.
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon are both attending a regional security summit in Uzbekistan and featured among the leaders in a group photograph taken at dinner on Thursday.
Clashes over the poorly demarcated border between the two former Soviet republics are frequent, but usually de-escalate quickly, although last year they almost led to an all-out war.
Both host Russian military bases and have close ties with Moscow, which urged a cessation of hostilities this week.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU