JUST IN
Meta to announce decision on Trump's return to Facebook, Instagram: Report
Afghanistan's Taliban regime warns Pakistan of consequences if attacked
UN chief Antonio Guterres welcomes cease-fire announcement in Colombia
Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service, kills 2
Xi breaks silence on divisions in China, warns of Covid-19 challenges
Russia-Ukraine conflict: India is on the side of peace, says Jaishankar
Problem with China an 'intense challenge' for India, says Jaishankar
Brazil's Lula sworn in as prez, vows accountability from outgoing Bolsonaro
Zelenskyy, Putin promise victory in contradictory New Year speeches
Jaishankar lauds role of Indian peacekeepers under UN during Cyprus visit
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
European gas prices fall to lowest since Feb 21, before Ukraine war began
icon-arrow-left
Nepal's newly-appointed PM 'Prachanda' to take vote of confidence on Jan 10
Business Standard

Lanka's ousted prez Gotabaya applies for US citizenship restoration: Rpt

Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July last year and then returned after nearly two months, has applied for restoration of his US citizenship

Topics
sri lanka | United States

Press Trust of India  |  Colombo 

Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country in July last year and then returned after nearly two months, has applied for restoration of his US citizenship after he failed to get asylum in any country, according to a media report.

However, the US government is yet to consider the request, The Sunday Times newspaper here reported.

In 2019, Rajapaksa renounced his US citizenship to contest the 2019 presidential polls. As per Sri Lankan Constitution, dual citizenship holders are barred from contesting elections.

"An appeal by his lawyers to the US government -- more pointedly the Department of State to restore his citizenship, which he renounced to contest the November 2019 presidential election, has still not been considered, the report said on Sunday.

The former president and his immediate family are currently in Dubai on holiday.

Rajapaksa, 73, had made the appeal for the restoration of his US Citizenship after he failed to seek asylum in any country upon fleeing Sri Lanka during the anti-government protests in 2022, the report said.

An appeal to restore US citizenship previously held is a costly legal process and time-consuming, the report said.

The disgraced former president fled Sri Lanka on July 13 last year to the Maldives. From there, he travelled to Singapore and then to Thailand. He flew back home on September 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU