Lebanon, Cyprus, Greece ink deal to strengthen diaspora affairs cooperation

Lebanon, Cyprus and Greece have signed a tripartite agreement to strengthen their cooperation on diaspora affairs, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.
Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Greece's Deputy Foreign Minister of Diaspora Greeks Andreas Katsaniotis, and Cyprus' Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou signed the agreement at Lebanon's foreign ministry, according to NNA on Tuesday.
The agreement is "essential for exchanging expertise in diaspora affairs, participating in expatriates' activities organised by the three countries, and benefiting from the experience of expatriate delegations," said NNA as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
Meanwhile, a statement released by Fotiou's office said the agreement "aims to bring the diaspora of the three countries closer together. Groups from all three countries will be able to organise joint events and exchange know-how and best practices on diaspora topics through their cooperation on issues of common interests," according to a report on the website of the daily Cyprus Mail.
