Myanmar reports 299 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs; tally rises to 617,355

confirmed 299 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 617,355, according to the Ministry of Health.

It added on Tuesday that health authorities tested 11,191 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 2.67 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the country has reached 19,443 on Tuesday after one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 594,463, including 124 new recoveries on Tuesday.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)