Lithuania concerns over diplomats' safety 'purely groundless': China

-
ALSO READ
US senators support Lithuania and Taiwan ties, potentially riling China
Despite China's opposition, Taiwan opens representative office in Lithuania
Germany expels Russian diplomats over state-ordered killing of Chechen man
Amid growing threat from China, Lithuanian delegation arrives in Taiwan
China downgrades its diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan issue
-
Hitting out at Lithuania for withdrawing its diplomats from China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry termed the Lithuanian side's concerns around diplomats' safety "purely groundless", clarifying that the Chinese side always attaches high importance to protecting the safety of foreign diplomatic missions' premises and personnel in Beijing.
Amid worsening ties between Lithuanian and China, Lithuania has announced that it had recalled its top diplomat in China for consultations and that the embassy in Beijing would operate remotely.
The Lithuanian ministry has said consular services to Lithuanians in China would be provided remotely and in "limited capacity." Lithuania is open to talk with China on a mutually beneficial arrangement, it added.
Addressing a daily briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Lithuanian side never mentioned to the Chinese side any issue with regard to its safety.
"It needs to be pointed out that the so-called allegations that Lithuanian personnel based in China were concerned about their safety and that the Chinese government has prohibited the employment of Chinese citizens by the office of the charge d'affaires of Lithuania are purely groundless," Wang said.
"The Chinese side always attaches high importance to protecting the safety of foreign diplomatic missions' premises and personnel in China and ensure that all foreign diplomatic missions in China including the Lithuanian side conduct their work normally. The Lithuanian side never mentioned to the Chinese side any issue with regard to its safety," he added.
Ties between the two countries soured this year after the Lithuanian government allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in the country. Back in August, China recalled its ambassador from Vilnius, to which Lithuania responded reciprocally in September.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU