London resilient at top of European tech investment table despite Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Brexit prompts nearly 7,500 city jobs, $1.6 trillion to leave UK
UK first country in Europe to cross 50,000 Covid-19 related deaths
Lumikai launches VC fund for gaming, interactive media start-ups
UK treasury officials pushing for tax hikes to offset Covid impact: Report
UK's Rishi Sunak to address parliament as lockdown pressure mounts
-
LONDON (Reuters) - London retained its position as the top European destination for tech venture capital in 2020, with levels near the record amount of the year before despite the impact of COVID-19, according to research by Dealroom.co and London & Partners.
Start-ups and growth companies attracted $10.5 billion worth of funding, accounting for more than a quarter of all investment into Europe and three times the level in Paris, Berlin and Stockholm, the research found.
Some of the largest deals involving London companies included a $500 million funding round for London fintech firm Revolut, a $400 million deal for electric vehicle maker Arrival and two funding rounds totalling $527 million for renewable energy firm Octopus Energy.
The British capital is also home to more unicorns - start-ups with a valuation exceeding $1 billion - than anywhere else in Europe. At 43, it has more than Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam combined, according to the research.
Dealroom said it had identified 81 potential future unicorns headquartered in the city.
Eileen Burbidge, partner at London VC firm Passion Capital, said activity quickly rebounded after the shock of the pandemic in the first half.
"In the second quarter capital flows and investment pretty much stopped... all the way up and down the value chain," she said in an interview.
"Towards the end of Q3 things started to pick up again, whether people were getting used to a new normal or having confidence in what the potential outcomes could be by that point, and activity in London picked up really quickly."
The pandemic had underscored the value of fast-growing sectors such as fintech - a strength for London - health tech and enterprise, for example collaboration tools, she said.
Passion Capital, an early stage investor in Monzo and GoCardless, has been seeing pitches back to pre-COVID levels or higher, she said.
"Entrepreneurs are continuing to pitch, I do think there's still a lot of investment capital available," she said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU