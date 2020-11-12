Long way to go before aerospace industry becomes women friendly: Report

has a way to go in becoming a welcoming environment for women, says a new report.



A survey by Korn Ferry of over 1,500 workers in the sector found that one-third of women feel they would need to change industries to advance careers.





Just 6% thought the representation of women had increased significantly in the past five years, according to the survey, commissioned by the Women in Aviation and Charter, a two-year-old initiative to improve gender balance.

“This report provides us with a measure both of what has been achieved and of what remains to be done,” said the charter.