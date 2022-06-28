Macron supports introduction of price ceiling for Russian gas by G7 states

French President on Tuesday spoke in support of the introduction of a price ceiling for Russian gas, which states will continue to discuss "in the coming weeks."

"The second issue we need to move forward on is doing the same [introducing a price ceiling] with Russian gas, and it's easier because it is going through pipelines... I'm very supportive of this. We must interact on this issue as well," Macron said during a press conference after the summit.

Italian Prime Minister has also supported the idea of a price ceiling for Russian gas, according to the French leader.

"We will continue to interact on this topic in the coming weeks," Macron added.

Earlier, EU Commission Deputy Chief Spokeswoman Dana Spinant said the European Commission is developing the framework for placing a price cap on gas supplies and will present it in due time.

"[The G7] leaders are preoccupied by the situation ... regarding gas, we have been invited to look at the introduction of a possible price cap, we are doing this, we are exploring this, and we will come forward with our thoughts or our proposals on this as our work on this matures and we get to a conclusion, which we are going to share with the leaders. But we are not going to speculate at this any further," Spinant told reporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)