Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use amid crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country's energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren't sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared in case' and that cuts will happen as a last resort.
The best energy is that which we don't consume, the French leader said at a news conference, where he urged French businesses and households to save energy, including by turning down heating and air conditioning.
