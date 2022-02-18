Major strike by workers at Paris metro disrupts daily commute for millions

-
ALSO READ
French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of Breathless, dies at 88
Biden seeks phone call with Macron amid submarine deal row
What explains the lure of pay-later cards like Slice and Uni?
DAMEPL seeks HC order to DMRC to deposit Rs 6,208 cr available in escrow
How Macron failed to usher in new politics that his 2017 victory promised
-
A major strike paralysed most of Paris's metro network and city train grid on Friday, disrupting the daily commutes of millions of people, as workers demand pay hikes.
The French capital's RATP public transport company said eight subway lines were closed, with the remaining six operating only partially, while two of the city's RER north-to-south and east-to-west lines were also heavily hit.
Just two lines, the 1 and 14, which are both self-driving, without a human conductor aboard, were unaffected by the strikes, RATP said on its website.
"We call on businesses to make maximum use of home office working," Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djeebbari said on Twitter.
RATP workers have said the walkouts, which come as unions and management head into annual wage talks, were a result of insufficient pay increases offered by the state-owned company.
RATP had said it was prepared to hike wages by 2.7% in 2022, a move unions described this month as a "provocation".
In recent years, Paris's public transport system, one of the world's busiest, has been thrown into chaos several times.
Parisians remember above all the month-long walkouts in the fall of 2019 when public transport and railway workers protested against plans for pension reform by President Emmanuel Macron.
Macron later called off the reform, citing the changed situation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU