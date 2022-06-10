Malaysia reports 1,887 new Covid-19 infections, 3 new deaths: Official

reported 1,887 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Thursday, bringing the national total to 4,520,852, according to the health ministry.

There are eight new imported cases and 1,879 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,708.

The ministry reported 1,399 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,463,070.

There are 22,074 active cases, with 25 being held in intensive care and 17 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 8,039 vaccine doses administered on Thursday alone and 85.7 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 83 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.3 percent have received boosters.

