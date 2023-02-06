JUST IN
Business Standard

Massive 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria, casualties feared

A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared

Topics
Turkey | Syria | Earthquake

AP  |  Ankara 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A 7.8 magnitude quake has knocked down multiple buildings in southeast Turkey and Syria and many casualties are feared.

At least five deaths were reported initially in Turkey.

In northwest Syria, the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense described the situation in the rebel-held region as disastrous adding that entire buildings have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble.

The civil defense urged people to evacuate buildings to gather in open areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 33 kilometers (20 miles) from Gaziantep, a major city and provincial capital.

It was felt in several provinces

The earthquake came as the Middle East is experiencing a snowstorm that is expected to continue until Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Turkey

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 08:43 IST

