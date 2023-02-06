Heavy snow hits Alps; avalanches kills 9 in Italy, Austria over weekend

Nine people died in avalanches in and over the weekend as heavy snow and school holidays drew skiers into the Alps, with some of the victims dying after skiing in unmarked areas despite warnings of elevated risk, police said.

On Sunday a snow plow driver in East Tirol in was recovered dead after being swept away.

In Oetztal a 32-year-old Chinese skier died, while in Zillertal a 17-year old male from New Zealand was buried and in Kleinwalsertal a 55-year-old German man missing since Friday was found dead.

More than a dozen avalanches were reported in the Tirol region of alone and authorities had set the warning level at four on a scale of five and urged caution.

A 31-year-old German woman was killed on Saturday in the South Tirol region of when a snowmass broke loose at 2,200 metres (7,200 feet) near the Limo Pass some 80 kilometres (50 miles) east of Bolzano, the dpa news agency reported.

Rescue efforts were complicated by 120-kilometre-per-hour (75-mile-per-hour) winds; her body was recovered from under 2.5 metres (8.2 feet) of snow. Another woman skiing with her was freed from the snow unharmed.

Other victims on Saturday included a 29-year-old ski guide and his 33-year-old male guest who were skiing away from prepared ski runs when a snowboarder set off an above them in St. Anton in Austria. And in Kaunertal a 62-year old man was killed by another snowslide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)