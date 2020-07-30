JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Mexico economy dropped 17.3% in second quarter as coronavirus bites
Business Standard

Mastercard profit tops estimates as lower costs soften spending hit

Mastercard Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates, as lower costs helped dull the blow from fewer people using the payment processor's cards during the Covid-19 pandemic

Topics
Mastercard | MasterCard profits

Reuters 

Mastercard recently launched an authentication product called Identity Check Express that enables customers to verify transactions on their own

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as lower costs helped dull the blow from fewer people using the payment processor's cards during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has hit large parts of the global retail industry as stores remain shut and shoppers stay at home to avoid catching the highly contagious illness.

Travel bans around the world have taken a toll on payment processors, with Mastercard reporting a 45% drop in cross-border volume on a local currency basis in the quarter.

Gross dollar volume - the dollar value of transactions processed - fell 10% to $1.4 trillion.

Net income fell about 31% to $1.42 billion in the second quarter ended June 30. Excluding items, profit was $1.36 per share, beating estimates of $1.16, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Mastercard's shares rose 1.41% in premarket trade.

Total operating expenses fell 5% to $1.6 billion in the quarter.

Rival Visa Inc's results also topped analysts' estimates on Tuesday as lower-than-expected expenses helped protect against lower consumer spending due to a coronavirus-driven surge in unemployment.

The U.S. government reported earlier this month that retail sales rebounded in May and June from a sharp drop in April, and ended down 8% for the quarter from a year earlier.

 

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 20:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU