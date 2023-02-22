JUST IN
Microsoft's Xbox makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
McKinsey plans to cut about 2K jobs in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs
Tesla now cheaper than average new car in the US, says report
Walmart beats Q4 expectations, reports strong sales during holiday season
Foxconn chairman to visit Covid-hit iPhone plant in China: Report
Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE begins layoffs across departments
A family's tragedy leads to US Supreme Court social media showdown
Ericsson plans to lay off 1,400 employees in Sweden to cut costs
Tesla considering takeover of battery-metals miner Sigma Lithium Corp
Twitter to soon let users adjust algorithm to their 'closer match': Musk
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
House GOP meet with Zelenskyy as far-right oppose future aid to Ukraine
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

McKinsey plans to cut about 2K jobs in one of its biggest rounds of layoffs

The plan is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, and the final number of roles to be eliminated from its 45,000 workforce could still change

Topics
McKinsey | layoff | job cuts

Sridhar Natarajan | Bloomberg 

Bob Sternfels, McKinsey
McKinsey global managing partner Bob Sternfels | Photo: Bloomberg

McKinsey & Co. plans to eliminate about 2,000 jobs, one of the consulting giant’s biggest rounds of cuts ever.

The firm known for devising staff-reduction plans for its clients is taking the ax to some of its own, with the move expected to focus on support staff in roles that don’t have direct contact with clients, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Under a plan dubbed Project Magnolia, the management team is hoping the move will help preserve the compensation pool for its partners, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing non-public information. The firm, which has seen rapid growth in its headcount during the past decade, is looking to restructure how it organizes its support teams to centralize some of the roles.

The plan is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, and the final number of roles to be eliminated from its 45,000 workforce could still change, one of the people said. That headcount is up from 28,000 just five years ago and 17,000 in 2012.

“We are redesigning the way our non-client-serving teams operate for the first time in more than a decade, so that these teams can effectively support and scale with our firm,” DJ Carella, a company representative, said in an emailed statement. Carella said the firm is still hiring professionals who deal directly with clients.

The firm posted a record $15 billion in revenue in 2021, and surpassed that figure in 2022, one of the people said.

Companies in industries from finance to technology to retailing are reducing staff amid a slowdown in demand and predictions of a looming recession. Tech giants including Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have announced plans for deep cuts, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and other top banks have been eliminating thousands of positions.

McKinsey’s move comes two years after Bob Sternfels took over as global managing partner following a vote by its roughly 650 senior partners to oust his predecessor, Kevin Sneader. The management shift was the culmination of a tumultuous period for the firm, which took flak for its role in advising the makers of the painkiller OxyContin and faced scrutiny of various other business ties.

Sneader now helps run Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Asia-Pacific operations.

McKinsey consultants helped popularize the phrase “War for Talent” in the late 1990s, a slogan that’s come back into vogue in recent years as the post-pandemic boom led to a frenzied period of hiring and headcount expansion across industries. With that growth now starting to wane, companies battling to preserve profits are turning to job cuts at a scale not seen in more than a decade.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on McKinsey

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.