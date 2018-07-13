Meet Instagram star Miquela Sousa, who is a mystery digital influencer

Miquela Sousa won’t be walking up the stairs of the Abbey Road Studio in London anytime soon. Her heavily synthesised single “You should be alone” didn't make it to the Billboard Top 100, and 200,000 hits on her YouTube channel aren’t good enough for a record label to sign her, yet.

But at 18, the Spanish-Brazilian California-based model, as her social media accounts describe her, has the grit of a seasoned superstar and the right friends in the right places. She can be seen hanging out with the likes of musician Diplo and record producer Nile Rodgers, to ...