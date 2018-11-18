Meet Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, a key figure in Sri Lanka political standoff

Politics in Sri Lanka is poised at a critical cusp. One of the men steering events is the Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament, Karu Jayasuriya. Just consider.

If, as Speaker, Jayasuriya had wavered even for a second, the leader of the joint opposition, Mahinda Rajapaksa, would have been prime minister, both de facto and de jure. If Jayasuriya had given MPs the slightest nudge, they would have scurried to the Rajapaksa fold in droves (some did nevertheless, and most returned). And if he had not exercised his authority to enforce a voice vote that confirmed that 122 MPs out of 225 ...