Meituan plunges 15% after China issues food platform regulations

Meituan plummeted 15 per cent intraday, its worst on record, after issued regulations to tighten oversight of the country’s massive sector.

The government posted a notice Monday asking meal delivery operators to respect the rights of delivery staff.

Online food platforms must ensure that delivery workers earn at least the local minimum income, according to a guideline released by seven government agencies including the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Tencent Holdings-backed Meituan, the industry’s largest operator alongside Alibaba Group Holding, is already grappling with an investigation into alleged monopolistic behaviour.

The sweeping crackdown on one of the country’s fastest-growing and best-funded sectors sent a chill through tech investors, who sold off Chinese internet stocks in Hong Kong Monday. Meituan’s stock has now tumbled almost 50 per cent from its peak in February.