Met Gala brings in a record $17.4 million, say museum officials

-
ALSO READ
US recognises Myanmar military's genocide against Rohingya Muslims
Paytm becomes official digital payments partner for PMs' museum
Centre to set up 75 science museums across the country, says Jitendra Singh
Fugitive billionaire Vijay Mallya faces eviction from luxury home in London
FBI: Artifacts stolen from museums in 1960s, 1970s returned
-
All that "gilded glamour" brought in some real gold. This year's Met Gala earned a record USD 17.4 million, museum officials said.
The annual gala is a fundraiser for the self-funding Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The money pays for operating the institute and putting on annual blockbuster exhibits like the current "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" which was launched at the gala Monday night and opens to the public May 7. That exhibit is part of a broader two-part exhibit exploring the roots of American fashion.
The gala is traditionally held the first Monday in May, but because of the pandemic, the 2021 version was held last September. The two galas together brought in USD 33.7 million, the institute said on Tuesday.
The theme of Monday's gala was "gilded glamour."
Monday's gala brought together about 400 guests some of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and beyond.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU