Meta aims to cut costs by at least 10% within next few months: Report

-
ALSO READ
Quarterly appraisals, mass hiring: How India Inc is tackling attrition
Companies using stay interviews to contain high attrition rates: Report
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
TCS sees fall in staff attrition, robust demand for IT services: Top exec
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasddaq under 'META' ticker from June 9
-
Meta Inc is looking to trim its costs by at least 10% within the next few months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the company's plans.
The reported figure represents a big jump from the earlier forecast of about 2% to 4% cost cuts that Meta announced in July.
To meet its latest target, the Facebook parent has already started nudging out a large number of staffers by reorganizing departments and providing affected employees a limited window to apply for other roles within Meta, the report said.
The idea behind the move is to achieve staffing cuts while forestalling the mass issuance of pink slips, and the reductions are expected to be a prelude to deeper cuts, according to the report.
Meta on Wednesday reiterated its plans to steadily reduce headcount growth over the next year in an emailed response.
The company's business has taken a hit in recent months as recession fears and competitive pressures hit digital ads sales.
Reuters had reported in June that Meta had cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30% this year as it prepares for a deep economic downturn.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 23:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU