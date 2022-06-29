Mexico sees 10 weeks of rising Covid cases; hospitalization remains low

-
ALSO READ
9 killed, including 3 women, in shooting at drug house in central Mexico
Mexico bans sales of e-cigarettes extending govt's anti-vaping policy
Mexico's Prez Obrador urges US to legalise status of Mexican immigrants
Citi to exit Mexican consumer business as part of strategy revamp
'Fed up' GM workers in Mexico select new union in historic vote deal
-
Mexico has seen 10 weeks of increase in COVID-19 cases though the hospitalization rate remains low, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Tuesday.
Deaths from the pandemic are also increasing at a slower pace compared to the past waves of outbreaks, said the Mexican official.
"Fortunately, hospitalizations are rising very little," Lopez-Gatell told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City.
Hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 accounts for 6 per cent of total hospitalizations, according to official data.
Deaths have risen to an average of seven a day in recent weeks, up from an average of five, the official said.
Mexico registered its first case of COVID-19 at the end of February 2020 and logged 5,965,958 confirmed cases of the disease and 325,596 deaths as of June 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU