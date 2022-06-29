Bangladesh records surge in Covid-19 cases, issues six-point directive

-
-
Amid a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh, the Cabinet Division issued a circular with six points directive.
In line with the directives, all the people have to wear masks at all the public gatherings like shopping malls and restaurants under the "No Mask, no Service" policy, Xinhua reported.
This move was introduced with the intention to limit the covid-19 cases as Bangladesh is again witnessing a surge in fresh cases after a respite of several months.
As of Tuesday, Bangladesh reported three fresh deaths from COVID-19, the highest number of daily deaths confirmed in about three months.
Meanwhile, the country reported over 2,000 COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day with a positivity rate of 15.47 per cent in the last 24 hours till 8 am.
To date, Bangladesh has recorded 1,969,361 COVID-19 cases including 2,087 new cases on Tuesday, as the death toll rose to 29,145, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said as quoted by Xinhua.
According to the DGHS, the total number of recovered patients touched 19,07,067 including 200 new recoveries.
The official data showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh stands currently at 1.48 per cent and the current recovery rate is 96.93 per cent.
Among the eight Bangladesh divisions, the capital Dhaka division recorded the highest number of cases with 1,893 infections.
Earlier, on June 22, the country reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, crossing the 1,000-mark for the first time since February, Xinhua reported.
Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28, 2021, and the highest number of deaths of 264 twice on August 5 and 10 last year.
