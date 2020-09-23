Michael Lonsdale, who played James Bond villain in Moonraker, dies at 89

-
ALSO READ
Bond market dealers watch out for RBI's unannounced purchases
Sale of sovereign gold bonds at a record high in July in times of Covid-19
Next tranche of gold bond opens on Aug 31, issue price at Rs 5,117/gm
Part of 10-year bond left unsold in auction as traders demand higher yield
Yesterday's page turners
-
Lonsdale, Bond villain in Moonraker, dies at 89 Michael Lonsdale, a giant of the silver screen and theater in France who worked with some of the world's top directors in an acting career that spanned 60 years, died on Monday, his agent said.
He was 89. From his role as villain in the 1979 James Bond film Moonraker to that of a French monk in Algeria in the 2011 movie Of Gods and Men, Lonsdale acted, often in brilliant second roles, under top directors, including Orson Welles, Steven Spielberg, Francois Truffaut, and Louis Malle.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU