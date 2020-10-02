Mike Pence sends prayers to Donald Trump as president tests Covid positive

-
Vice President Mike Pence says he and his wife, Karen, are sending their love and prayers to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the Trumps announced early Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pence says on Twitter, We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery.
Trump's positive test came just hours after he confirmed late Thursday that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus.
The White House had no immediate comment on whether Pence had been tested after the Trumps' and Hicks' diagnoses.
