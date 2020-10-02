'Trump exceeded constitutional authority': Three key updates on H-1B visa

-
ALSO READ
Trump signs new order on H1B visa hiring: Only be used to create US jobs
IT companies jittery over Donald Trump's plan to suspend H-1B visa
Relief for H-1B, non-immigrant visa holders as US court blocks 'fee hike'
US judge refuses to grant preliminary injunction against H-1B visa ban
Nasscom welcomes H1B, L1 visa relaxations; remains 'cautiously optimistic'
-
Finally, there is some good news for Indian techies who want to make it big in United States of America. Donald Trump's order to enforce ban on US companies' favourite visa, H-1b, has been blocked by a US federal judge, who said that "President Trump exceeded his constitutional authority".
Listen to the podcast to quickly take a look at all the news related to H-1b visa
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU