Moderna concludes advanced talks with EU for Covid-19 vaccine supply

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday it has concluded advanced exploratory talks with the European Commission to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said.

 

 

First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 20:27 IST

