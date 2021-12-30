Moderna slump hits 50% from peak, erasing $98 billion value

-
Moderna is on its longest losing streak in more than two years, extending its slump from a record high in August to more than 50 per cent. The slide has wiped about $98 billion off the company’s market value since that peak.
While the Omicron variant is sweeping the world, Moderna’s shares were pressured as coronavirus pills by Pfizer and Merck & Co recently received FDA authorisation.
They have fallen about 19 per cent over the past six days, erasing almost $23 billion in market value. To be sure, Moderna’s shares are still up 136 per cent on the year through Monday’s close.
