Covid may hamper Cambodia's bid to be upper-middle income state by 2030: PM
Business Standard

More than 30 killed in mass shooting at childcare centre in Thailand

More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare centre in northeastern Thailand

Mass shooting | Thailand | Shooting

Press Trust of India  |  Bangkok 

Representative image

More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed on Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare centre in northeastern Thailand, authorities said.

Police Maj. Gen. Achayon Kraithong said the shooting occurred early in the afternoon in the centre in the town of Nongbua Lamphu.

He said the attacker killed 30 people before taking his own life. He had no more details.

A spokesperson for a regional public affairs office said 26 deaths have been confirmed so far — 23 children, two teachers and one police officer.

According to Thai media reports, the gunman also used knives in the attack and then fled the building.

Photographs showed at least two bodies on the floor of the centre covered in white sheets.

Several media outlets identified the assailant as a former police lieutenant colonel from the region but there was no immediate official confirmation.

The Daily News newspaper reported that after fleeing the scene of the attack the assailant returned to his home and killed himself along with his wife and child.

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 14:17 IST

