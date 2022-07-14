Morgan Stanley misses profit estimates in Q2 as dealmaking stalls

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley cuts FY23 earnings forecast by 8%; lowers Dec Sensex target
Cloud, security to be priority even if recession hits US: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley relationships across Wall Street snared in probe
Regulators probe block trading at Goldman, Morgan Stanley, others
Asian, EMs entering the late stages of a bear market: Morgan Stanley
-
The U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive actions to contain runaway inflation has rattled global financial markets, forcing corporates to curb their appetite for deals, while also slowing their efforts to raise cash through stock and debt offerings.
The turmoil has, in turn, upended a lucrative revenue stream for investment banks, whose results are also facing tough year-earlier comparisons when accommodative monetary policies led to record levels of deals.
Revenue from investment banking plunged 55% to $1.1 billion, with the bank's advisory business taking a 10% hit. Equity and fixed income underwriting revenue also plunged 86% and 49%, respectively.
JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 61% drop in investment banking revenue.
Morgan Stanley's wealth management business, which is seen as a durable source of revenue, did little in the quarter to offset the slump in dealmaking.
Revenue from the business dipped 6% and contributed to a 11% slide in Morgan Stanley's net revenue and a 30% drop in profit.
Morgan Stanley also said it had recorded a $200 million expense related to a regulatory matter tied to the use of unapproved personal devices and record-keeping requirements.
The bank reported a profit of $2.4 billion, or $1.39 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with $3.4 billion, or $1.85 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.53 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.
Shares of the bank were down 1.2% in premarket trade, after dropping nearly 23.6% this year as of last close.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU