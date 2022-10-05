Morocco, Saudi Arabia vow to strengthen bilateral trade cooperation

-
ALSO READ
24 foreign firms show interest in petroleum business in Sri Lanka: Minister
Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa reaches out to UAE, S Arabia for bailout package
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to go on a 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia is planning the largest buildings ever constructed at $500 bn
Saudi Arabia announces investment of $1 bn in cash-strapped Pakistan
-
Morocco and Saudi Arabia have pledged to boost trade and economic cooperation at a bilateral economic forum held in Casablanca, the commercial hub city of Morocco.
Morocco aims to increase its trade with Saudi Arabia to $5 billion in the next five years from the current amount of $1.7 billion, said Moroccan Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour on Tuesday at Morocco-Saudi Arabia Economic Forum, also attended by Saudi Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.
There are various investment opportunities in both countries, Mezzour added, urging businessmen to give new impetus to bilateral trade through various projects, Xinhua news agency reported.
Al-Qasabi, for his part, said the current trade volumes are not up to the ambitions of the two countries, adding Saudi Arabia will inaugurate a new trade representation office of Saudi Arabia in Casablanca to help the private sector overcome difficulties and attract new investments.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, October 05 2022. 10:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU