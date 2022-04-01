Moscow accuses Ukraine of air strikes on oil depot in Russian territory

-
ALSO READ
Poland to end Russian oil imports; Germany warns on natural gas
Russia war ends era of globalisation that kept inflation low
Russia says it will drastically cut military activity near Kyiv, Chernihiv
Russia shifts focus to Ukraine army, tries to force Kyiv into surrendering
Russians strike western Ukraine closer to Polish border, port city reels
-
Russian authorities have accused Ukraine of carrying out an air attack on an oil depot in Russian territory, the BBC reported.
Ukraine is yet to claim responsibility for the attack in Belgorod near the Ukraine border -- it would be the first known time Ukrainian aircraft have flown into Russian airspace to strike a target, bringing the war home to Russia.
Ukrainian helicopter pilots have plenty of experience of flying low and fast to avoid being detected by military radar and air defence systems. They have been doing exactly that in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine for years.
But if these reports are correct -- flying at night, well into Russian territory, to launch an attack on an enemy fuel depot would have required extraordinary bravery -- as well as finely-honed flying skills.
This alleged attack alone will not dramatically alter the battle. But it could show Ukraine has managed to keep its air force functioning, and give a huge boost to the morale of Ukraine's military, the BBC reported.
A video shared on Twitter shows a blaze near apartment blocks in Belgorod, some 40 km (25 miles) from the border with Ukraine. Some clips appear to show rockets hitting the oil depot.
Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a Telegram message "there was a fire at the oil depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at low altitude".
"Nobody was killed," he added.
Governor Gladkov's allegation was not confirmed by Ukrainian officials.
--IANS
san/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU