Moscow again accuses UN of blocking nuclear experts from Zaporizhzhya plant

-
ALSO READ
Russian military strikes Ukraine's fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks
Russia steps up assaults in Ukraine as Kyiv appeals for more help
Europe's rivers run dry as drought could be worst in over 500 years
Deal to unblock Ukraine's grain at Black Sea helps Russian farmers, economy
Indian diaspora advised to move away from conflict zones in Ukraine
-
Russia's Foreign Ministry has once again accused the United Nations of blocking a mission of experts to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
No one is as interested in an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the nuclear plant as Russia, ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by dpa news agency.
That the trip has not yet taken place, she said, is the "sad consequence of foul play by the United Nations Secretariat".
Europe's largest nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian troops since March. The area surrounding the plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar have been shelled frequently during the past several weeks, with Russia and Ukraine trading blame for the attacks.
There are fears that the warfare could damage the facility and potentially result in a nuclear disaster.
Kiev and its Western allies are demanding the area be demilitarised. They also agree with Moscow that a team of inspectors needs to get to Zaporizhzhya to make sure critical safety and control systems are operating.
But the IAEA mission has so far foundered on a dispute over whether the experts will arrive via Russian-controlled territory or - which would be customary under international law - Ukrainian territory.
A spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly rejected Moscow's claim that the UN leadership is hindering the mission.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU