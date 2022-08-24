Nancy Pelosi's husband gets five-day jail, probation for drunk driving

-
ALSO READ
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband arrested for drunk driving
China cannot isolate Taiwan, stop US officials from visiting: Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi begins Asia trip, no mention of Taiwan amid US-China tension
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
Mar-a-Lago estate search just part of one of several probes against Trump
-
Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash he caused in the Napa County city of Yountville, and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation, according to authorities.
Paul Pelosi, 82, won't serve any additional jail time after already serving two days and receiving conduct credit for two other days, Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga was quoted as saying by dpa news agency.
In lieu of serving the remaining day in jail, the court ordered that he complete the day through the court work programme, Pelosi's attorney said. The court work program converts one day of jail into eight hours of community service.
Solga also dismissed a second charge against Pelosi for driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 per cent.
Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche and collided with a 2014 Jeep driven by a 48-year-old in Napa County, the California Highway Patrol said in May. He was arrested and administered a blood test that showed 0.082 per cent blood alcohol content, the Napa County district attorney's office said. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi have been married since 1963.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU