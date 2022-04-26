Moscow orders seizure of $7 mn in Google's Russian funds, property: Report

-
ALSO READ
Is Google facing less scrutiny in India than Facebook?
Russia continues strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv suburbs
Q3 results: Facebook profits top $9 billion amid whistleblower scandal
War in Ukraine has implications for Asia Pacific: Singapore PM Lee
Russian troops will attempt to occupy Kyiv in next few days: Official
-
A Moscow court has ordered the seizure of 500 million roubles ($7 million) worth of Google's property and funds in Russia, news agencies said, in a lawsuit concerning restrictions the U.S. tech firm has placed on the YouTube channel of a prominent television firm.
Alphabet Inc.'s Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Russian news agencies reported that the case concerns Gazprom Media Holding's GPM Entertainment Television, which filed a suit demanding that Google restore access to its YouTube account.
YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russia's communications regulator and politicians.
Russia has blocked some other foreign internet firms, including Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Instagram, as it battles to control information flows after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. YouTube remains available for now.
"The claim of GPM Entertainment Television about interim measures being taken has been granted," Interfax quoted Moscow's Arbitration Court as saying.
It said the measures would involve "seizing funds (including cash which will come into bank accounts) and also all movable and immovable property, owned by Google, for the total sum of 500 million roubles."
RIA reported that the court had rejected a previous claim by GPM Entertainment Television on April 13.
Gazprom Media owns several key social media and television assets in Russia, some of which are benefiting from the exodus of and blockade of foreign internet firms.
($1 = 71.6750 roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU